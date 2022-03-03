Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4319 AFAR Table XII M119 Exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    4319 AFAR Table XII M119 Exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. paratroopers with 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct Table XII M119 howitzer exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 3, 2022.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands’ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 04:19
    Photo ID: 7092643
    VIRIN: 220303-A-EX530-0076
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 31.04 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Hometown: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4319 AFAR Table XII M119 Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4319 AFAR Table XII M119 Exercise
    4319 AFAR Table XII M119 Exercise
    4319 AFAR Table XII M119 Exercise
    4319 AFAR Table XII M119 Exercise
    4319 AFAR Table XII M119 Exercise
    4319 AFAR Table XII M119 Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    7 ATC
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT