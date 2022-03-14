220314-N-UN585-1044 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 14, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Cody Johannes, left, frocks Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Ruben Zavala to his current rank during a meritorious advancement frocking ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), March 14. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 04:22 Photo ID: 7092641 VIRIN: 220314-N-UN585-1044 Resolution: 5657x3771 Size: 817.45 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross Sailors receive awards and meritorious advancements [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.