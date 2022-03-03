4319 AFAR Table XII M119 Exercise

U.S. paratroopers with 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct Table XII M119 howitzer exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 3, 2022.

The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands’ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

