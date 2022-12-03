USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 12, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Casey Acosta, from Oak Hills, Calif., front, loads a mounted M240 rifle as Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Nava, from Chicago, observes during a live fire exercise aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), March 12. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 02:38
|Photo ID:
|7092594
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-MT581-1130
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|OAK HILLS, CA, US
