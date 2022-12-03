USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 12, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Nava, from Chicago, trains Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kerry Howard, from Nashville, Tenn., on the mounted M240 rifle during a live fire exercise aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), March 12. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

