Incirlik AB radiology provides patients an inside look at their own bodies

Staff Sgt. Gloria Garcia, an ultrasound technician assigned to the 39th Medical Group, performs a function check on a portable x-ray machine at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 14, 2022. Radiology uses X-rays to photograph human anatomy to assist doctors in identifying potential disease and injury to continue caring for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self)

