Incirlik AB radiology provides patients an inside look at their own bodies

Staff Sgt. Gloria Garcia, an ultrasound technician assigned to the 39th Medical Group, demonstrates the capabilities of a portable X-ray machine at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 14, 2022. Radiology uses X-rays to photograph human anatomy to assist doctors in identifying potential disease and injury to continue caring for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 02:47
|Photo ID:
|7092589
|VIRIN:
|220314-F-F3202-1064
|Resolution:
|6896x4602
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
