PACIFIC OCEAN (March 12, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Anthony Malacane, from Auburndale, Fla., fires a .50 caliber machine gun from the foc’sle of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during a live fire exercise, March 12. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
