    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 12, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Anthony Malacane, from Auburndale, Fla., fires a .50 caliber machine gun from the foc’sle of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during a live fire exercise, March 12. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 02:38
    Photo ID: 7092586
    VIRIN: 220312-N-MT581-1338
    Resolution: 2240x1179
    Size: 567.35 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: AUBURNDALE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

