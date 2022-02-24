Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aspiring leader draws from humble past in search of success [Image 1 of 3]

    Aspiring leader draws from humble past in search of success

    JAPAN

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Spc. Antonella Escalante, a lab technician assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity–Japan, stands outside BG Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic at Camp Zama, Feb. 24, 2022. Escalante credits her family for instilling the values in her that she tries to live by in her job and volunteer work.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 00:50
    Photo ID: 7092525
    VIRIN: 220224-D-VY538-614
    Resolution: 6566x4372
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aspiring leader draws from humble past in search of success [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aspiring leader draws from humble past in search of success
    Aspiring leader draws from humble past in search of success
    Aspiring leader draws from humble past in search of success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aspiring leader draws from humble past in search of success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Japan
    USAGJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT