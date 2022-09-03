Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Patriot Battery Validates Readiness [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Patriot Battery Validates Readiness

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Soldiers assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade assemble an antenna on their Patriot missile system during recent training in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Eighth Army photo)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 23:44
    8th army
    air defense artillery
    ADA
    air defense
    Patriot
    rok-us alliance
    rok
    republic of korea
    eighth army
    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    8A
    we go together

