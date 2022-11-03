Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 17:53 Photo ID: 7092295 VIRIN: 220311-A-PV892-1922 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.34 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Weed ACH strengthens bonds with local hospitals during Leadership Summit [Image 7 of 7], by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.