Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weed ACH strengthens bonds with local hospitals during Leadership Summit [Image 6 of 7]

    Weed ACH strengthens bonds with local hospitals during Leadership Summit

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth 

    Weed Army Community Hospital

    Capt. Daniel Renfer, chief of Weed Army Community Hospital’s Emergency Department, speaks to a group of visiting medical executives March 11, during Weed ACH’s Leader Summit at Fort Irwin, Calif. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 17:53
    Photo ID: 7092295
    VIRIN: 220311-A-PV892-1922
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weed ACH strengthens bonds with local hospitals during Leadership Summit [Image 7 of 7], by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Weed ACH strengthens bonds with local hospitals during Leadership Summit
    Weed ACH strengthens bonds with local hospitals during Leadership Summit
    Weed ACH strengthens bonds with local hospitals during Leadership Summit
    Weed ACH strengthens bonds with local hospitals during Leadership Summit
    Weed ACH strengthens bonds with local hospitals during Leadership Summit
    Weed ACH strengthens bonds with local hospitals during Leadership Summit
    Weed ACH strengthens bonds with local hospitals during Leadership Summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Weed ACH strengthens bonds with local hospitals during Leadership Summit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership Summit
    Army Medicine
    Weed Army Community Hospital
    Regional Health Command Central

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT