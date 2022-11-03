Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th MDW extends OB services [Image 7 of 7]

    59th MDW extends OB services

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Carmen George, 59th Medical Operations Squadron Women’s Health Clinic nurse practitioner, conducts an ultrasound at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 11, 2022. The new obstetrics services include prenatal and postpartum comprehensive care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 17:36
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
