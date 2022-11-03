Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Special Forces Group participate in the 2022 Mint 400 [Image 36 of 36]

    5th Special Forces Group participate in the 2022 Mint 400

    PRIMM, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), celebrate placing first of the military vehicles on stage at the Mint 400 on March 11, 2022, in Primm, Nevada. The annual American desert off-road race offers a unique venue for Green Berets to test their test long-distance desert mobility across 200 miles of the Nevada desert.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 15:37
    Photo ID: 7092107
    VIRIN: 220311-A-FH106-028
    Resolution: 5667x3624
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: PRIMM, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Special Forces Group participate in the 2022 Mint 400 [Image 36 of 36], by SFC Iman Broady-Chin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    green berets
    5th Special Forces Group
    special forces
    mint 400
    GMV 1.1

