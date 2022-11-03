5th Special Forces Group participate in the 2022 Mint 400

Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), look at pictures of their race at the Mint 400 on March 11, 2022, in Primm, Nevada. The annual American desert off-road race offers a unique venue for Green Berets to test their test long-distance desert mobility across 200 miles of the Nevada desert.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin)

