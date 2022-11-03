Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), maneuver a Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1 in their second lap of the Mint 400 on March 11, 2022, near Jean, Nevada. The annual American desert off-road race offers a unique venue for Green Berets to test their test long-distance desert mobility across 200 miles of the Nevada desert.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 15:36
|Photo ID:
|7092092
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-FH106-015
|Resolution:
|3853x2158
|Size:
|511.23 KB
|Location:
|JEAN, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Special Forces Group participate in the 2022 Mint 400 [Image 36 of 36], by SFC Iman Broady-Chin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT