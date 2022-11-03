5th Special Forces Group participate in the 2022 Mint 400

Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), maneuver a Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1 in their second lap of the Mint 400 on March 11, 2022, near Jean, Nevada. The annual American desert off-road race offers a unique venue for Green Berets to test their test long-distance desert mobility across 200 miles of the Nevada desert.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin)

