Benin Joint Combined Exchange Training

Soldiers from the Benin 1st Commando Parachute Battalion carry an injured teammate to an extraction point during simulated ambush training in Ouassa, Benin, March 11, 2022. Our engagement is one small contribution to helping our partners safeguard their people and combat the global threat of violent extremism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Location: OUASSA, BJ