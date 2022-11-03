Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benin Joint Combined Exchange Training [Image 35 of 38]

    Benin Joint Combined Exchange Training

    OUASSA, INSERT PROVINCE HERE, BENIN

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A Beninese soldier points to an improvised explosive device (IED) indicator during Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Ouassa, Africa, March 11, 2022. U.S. engagement comes with mutual benefit, upholds international norms, and treats partners as equals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 14:40
    Photo ID: 7091918
    VIRIN: 220311-F-SC126-0649
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 678.86 KB
    Location: OUASSA, INSERT PROVINCE HERE, BJ
    This work, Benin Joint Combined Exchange Training [Image 38 of 38], by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICA
    AFRICOM
    1CTCS
    SOCAFRICA
    JCET

