Benin Joint Combined Exchange Training

A lieutenant from the Benin 1st Commando Parachute Battalion watches as his squadron members conduct a search on an opposing forces (OPFOR) casualty for intelligence in Ouassa, Africa, March 11, 2022. U.S. engagement comes with mutual benefit, upholds international norms, and treats partners as equals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

