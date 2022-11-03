Benin Joint Combined Exchange Training

A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha (SFOD-A) 3212, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) removes water bottles simulating an improvised explosive device (IED) during Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Ouassa, Africa, March 11, 2022. U.S. engagement comes with mutual benefit, upholds international norms, and treats partners as equals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

