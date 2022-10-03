A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha (SFOD-A) 3212, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) observes Beninese soldiers searching an opposing forces (OPFOR) member for intel in Ouassa, Africa, March 11, 2022. U.S. engagement comes with mutual benefit, upholds international norms, and treats partners as equals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 14:40 Photo ID: 7091911 VIRIN: 220311-F-SC126-0206 Resolution: 5322x3571 Size: 886.46 KB Location: OUASSA, INSERT PROVINCE HERE, BJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Benin Joint Combined Exchange Training [Image 38 of 38], by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.