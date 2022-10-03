Benin Joint Combined Exchange Training

A platoon of soldiers from the Benin 1st Commando Parachute Battalion advance across a field on their way to an objective during a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) scenario in Ouassa, Benin, March 11, 2022. U.S. engagement comes with mutual benefit, upholds international norms, and treats partners as equals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

