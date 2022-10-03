1-12IN Mortar Qualification

Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, load a M224 60 millimeter mortar during qualifications on Fort Carson, Colo., March 2022. Soldiers with the brigade qualify on their weapon systems regularly in order to maintain readiness. U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. John Fitzpatrick.

