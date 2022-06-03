Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Camerer attends Red Cross event [Image 3 of 4]

    Maj. Gen. Camerer attends Red Cross event

    CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Capt. Christopher Bowyer-Meeder 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark D. Camerer, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, center, prepares to fire a ceremonial gun alongside Ms. Rosie Taravella, left, on the deck of the Battleship New Jersey during a ceremony to mark Red Cross Month. Red Cross Month was first celebrated in 1943 after President Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first president to issue a proclamation recognizing the significance of the month.

    Red Cross
    General
    Battleship New Jersey
    Camerer

