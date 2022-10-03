Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welldeck Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Welldeck Operations

    NORFOLK, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220310-N-LZ839-1510
    NORFOLK, VA. (March 10, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), secure Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1654 to the welldeck during welldeck operations, March 10, 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 13:00
    Photo ID: 7091642
    VIRIN: 220310-N-LZ839-1510
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welldeck Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Welldeck Operations
    Welldeck Operations
    Welldeck Operations
    Welldeck Operations
    Welldeck Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-Class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT