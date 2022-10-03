Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220310-N-LZ839-1353
    NORFOLK, VA. (March 10, 2022) - Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Serge Guei, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), drives a forklift during welldeck operations, March 10, 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

