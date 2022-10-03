220310-N-LZ839-1353
NORFOLK, VA. (March 10, 2022) - Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Serge Guei, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), drives a forklift during welldeck operations, March 10, 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)
03.10.2022
|03.10.2022
03.14.2022 13:00
|03.14.2022 13:00
7091638
|7091638
|VIRIN:
|220310-N-LZ839-1353
6720x4480
|6720x4480
1.25 MB
|1.25 MB
NORFOLK, AL, US
|NORFOLK, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welldeck Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
