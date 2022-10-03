220310-N-LZ839-1029
NORFOLK, VA. (March 10, 2022) - Boatswain's Mate Seaman Apprentice Joshua Williams, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), prepares to secure Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1654 to the stern gate during welldeck operations, March 10, 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 13:00
|Photo ID:
|7091637
|VIRIN:
|220310-N-LZ839-1029
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welldeck Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT