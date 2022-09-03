Women's History Month Graphic

Sgt. Sharon Rose Tan, a combat medic assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, recreates a woman in the Army photo outside of Butt Army Airfield Medical Clinic on Fort Carson, Colo., March 10, 2022.



"I joined the Army about two and a half years ago in August of 2019," said the Los Angeles, Calif. native.



"There has been a real emphasis in equal opportunity and giving the same opportunities to women that weren't really offered just a few years back."



Tan reflected on the changes that have occurred in the military before she joined, from being able to enlist in a combat military occupation to training with fellow brothers in arms.



"The Army has improved a lot," Tan said. "I think that they are trying to make an effort to make it so that women are seen for their abilities rather than their gender."



"Representation matters. Having really solid female noncommissioned officers and officers to look up to and to mentor you is really important."



U.S Army graphic by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena

