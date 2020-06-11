Enbridge Line 5 Tunnel figure illustrating tunnel construction, TBM retrieval and pipeline installation.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 12:41
|Photo ID:
|7091614
|VIRIN:
|201106-A-CE999-002
|Resolution:
|2459x1791
|Size:
|193.03 KB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enbridge Line 5 Tunnel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps of Engineers selects Enbridge Line 5 tunnel project EIS contractor
LEAVE A COMMENT