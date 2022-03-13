Coast Guard coordinates refloating of grounded cargo vessel in Chesapeake Bay

The 1,095 foot cargo vessel, Ever Forward, sits grounded in the Chesapeake Bay, near the Craigshill Channel, March 13, 2022. The Coast Guard is currently assessing the situation to determine the best and safest means of refloating the vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

