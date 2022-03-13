Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard coordinates refloating of grounded cargo vessel in Chesapeake Bay

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The 1,095 foot cargo vessel, Ever Forward, sits grounded in the Chesapeake Bay, near the Craigshill Channel, March 13, 2022. The Coast Guard is currently assessing the situation to determine the best and safest means of refloating the vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 11:22
    Photo ID: 7091502
    VIRIN: 220313-G-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 736.45 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    grounding
    traffic
    commerce
    aground
    MTS
    marine transportation system

