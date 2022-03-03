Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training wraps up in Yuma for the Battle Color Detachment

    Training wraps up in Yuma for the Battle Color Detachment

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with the Silent Drill platoon conduct their “rifle inspection” sequence during a Battle Color Ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 3, 2022. This performance was the culmination of multiple weeks of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 09:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training wraps up in Yuma for the Battle Color Detachment, by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Silent Drill Platoon
    Yuma
    BCD
    D&B
    Drum & Bugle Corps

