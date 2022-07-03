Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Doctor Recognized for Excellence in Patient Care [Image 3 of 3]

    Cherry Point Doctor Recognized for Excellence in Patient Care

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Dr. Patricia Lillquist, right, receives a Commander’s Coin in recognition of her excellence in patient care from Navy Captain Elizabeth Adriano on Monday, March 7, 2022. Lillquist serves in the Behavioral Health unit aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Doctor Recognized for Excellence in Patient Care [Image 3 of 3], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy medicine
    patient safety
    Navymedicine

