Cherry Point Doctor Recognized for Excellence in Patient Care

Dr. Patricia Lillquist, right, receives a Commander’s Coin in recognition of her excellence in patient care from Navy Captain Elizabeth Adriano on Monday, March 7, 2022. Lillquist serves in the Behavioral Health unit aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.
