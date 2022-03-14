U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, engage targets during an unknown distance course at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March. 14, 2022. The course consisted of a live-fire training in which Marines found and eliminated targets at unknown distances. Maritime Defense Exercise Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade is a bilateral exercise meant to increase interoperability and strengthen ties between U.S. and Japanese forces for the defense of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 05:00
|Photo ID:
|7090980
|VIRIN:
|220314-M-YJ953-1007
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|9.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, At any Distance, by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
