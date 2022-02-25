U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Commander visits MCBCB

U.S. Navy Capt. Steven Stasick, the Officer In Charge of Construction Marianas commanding officer, right, shows various construction projects on MCB Camp Blaz to U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, during a visit to the base on Guam, Feb. 25, 2022. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meeting with leadership and key personnel, and a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

