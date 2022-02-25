Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Commander visits MCBCB

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Commander visits MCBCB

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, left, greets Col. Christopher Bopp, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, right, as he arrives at Andersen Air Force Base for a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Feb. 25, 2022. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meeting with leadership and key personnel, and a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Commander visits MCBCB [Image 8 of 8], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

