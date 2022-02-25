U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, left, greets Col. Christopher Bopp, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, right, as he arrives at Andersen Air Force Base for a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Feb. 25, 2022. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meeting with leadership and key personnel, and a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.13.2022 This work, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Commander visits MCBCB [Image 8 of 8], by GySgt Rubin Tan