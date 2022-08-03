U.S. Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division visits MCBCB

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David J. Bligh, staff judge advocate to the Commandant of the Marine Corps and director of the U.S. Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division, left, learns about the history of the Marines on Guam from Col. Christopher Bopp, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, right, during a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, March 8, 2022. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meetings with key personnel and leadership, and a tour of facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

