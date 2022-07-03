Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division visits MCBCB [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division visits MCBCB

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David J. Bligh, staff judge advocate to the Commandant of the Marine Corps and director of the U.S. Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division, center-left, speaks to U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hendricks, 36th Wing staff judge advocate, Andersen Air Force Base, center-right, and other senior military leaders during a visit to various military installations on Guam, March 7, 2022. The visit to Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz and other installations included meetings with key personnel and leadership, and a tour of facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

