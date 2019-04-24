24th Regimental Command Sergeant Major Ryan M. McLane

Command Sergeant Major Ryan M. McLane is a native of Waynesville, Illinois. He enlisted in the Army on 26 May 1994 and attended One Station Unit Training (OSUT) and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Benning, Georgia where he trained as a Mechanized Infantryman (11M).



CSM McLane most recently served as the 3rd ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division “GREYWOLF” Command Sergeant Major and was the Acting Division CSM for 1st Cavalry Division for nine months. He has served in every leadership position from Team Leader to Brigade Command Sergeant Major. CSM McLane served as the Battalion CSM for 1-77AR, 3ABCT, 1AD at Fort Bliss and as the 1SBCT, 1AD Operations SGM. CSM McLane served as the Operations Sergeant and HHC First Sergeant for the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, LA and served as the First Sergeant for two separate companies in Fort Riley, KS.



CSM McLane’s stateside assignments include Fort Hood, TX, Fort Riley, KS, Fort Polk, LA, and Fort Bliss, TX. His overseas assignments include four tours in the Republic of Korea. CSM McLane has also deployed to Iraq three times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn.



CSM McLane’s military education includes the Unit Prevention Leader Course, Combat Lifesaver Course, Airborne Course, Bradley Infantry Vehicle Master Gunner Course, Battle Staff NCO Course, JRTC O/C Course, Master Resiliency Training Course, Basic Leader’s Course, Advanced Leader’s Course, Senior Leader’s Course, 1SGs Course, and is a graduate of Class 66 from the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy. His civilian education includes a High School Diploma from Mt. Pulaski High School and he is currently working towards a Bachelor of Science Degree from Excelsior University.



CSM McLane’s awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal (2nd award), Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal (3rd award), Army Commendation Medal (6th award), Army Achievement Medal (5th award), Valorous Unit Award, and the Meritorious Unit Citation. Additional awards include the Army Good Conduct Medal (8th award), National Defense Service Medal (2nd award), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (w/numeral 5), Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon (5th Award). CSM McLane also holds the Master Gunner Identification Badge, Basic Parachutist Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, and the Combat Infantrymen’s Badge. CSM McLane is a member of the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club.

