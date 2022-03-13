Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 [Image 6 of 7]

    Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Army Alaska

    Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment Canadian Army help each other put on their combat gear as they prepare to conduct a reconnaissance mission in the training area of Fort Greely Alaska, USA with members of the United States Special Forces during Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 on March 13, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.

    Please Credit Master Sailor Dan Bard Canadian Forces Combat Camera

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 18:58
    Photo ID: 7090579
    VIRIN: 220313-O-D0113-2043-C
    Resolution: 4000x3088
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    "ARCTIC
    ARCTIQUE"
    #COMCAMCANADA
    Exercices d'entraînement militaire
    ArcticEdge2022

