Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment Canadian Army apply graphite lubricant to keep their rifles functioning in cold weather as they prepare to conduct a reconnaissance mission in the training area of Fort Greely Alaska, USA with members of the United States Special Forces during Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 on March 13, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.



Photo Credit Master Sailor Dan Bard Canadian Forces Combat Camera

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2022 Date Posted: 03.13.2022 19:02 Photo ID: 7090578 VIRIN: 220313-O-D0113-2044-C Resolution: 4000x2997 Size: 8.11 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.