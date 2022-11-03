Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022

    BEAUFORT SEA

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Stoner 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 11, 2022) – The Northern Lights illuminate the Arctic sky over the Navy's Ice Camp Queenfish during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. Ice Camp Queenfish is built on a sheet of floating ice approximately 160 nautical miles offshore in the Arctic Ocean, and includes sleeping tents for about 60 personnel, a command center, dining tent and runway for aircraft. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

