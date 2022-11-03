BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 11, 2022) – The Northern Lights illuminate the Arctic sky over the Navy's Ice Camp Queenfish during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. Ice Camp Queenfish is built on a sheet of floating ice approximately 160 nautical miles offshore in the Arctic Ocean, and includes sleeping tents for about 60 personnel, a command center, dining tent and runway for aircraft. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner/Released)

