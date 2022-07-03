Idaho Army National Guard’s newest range fully certified

The Idaho Army National Guard completed its Government Acceptance Test on its newest range, March 5-11, at the Orchard Combat Training Center. The Digital Air Ground Integration Range needed the aircraft portion of the GAT to become fully qualified. Previous components of the test were completed last spring with Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Strykers. The U.S. Army’s 1st of the 229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion pilots and crew members from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, conducted crew qualification using their AH- 64 Apache helicopters on the DAGIR throughout the week.



Construction on the DAGIR was completed last year, making it the only National Guard ran DAGIR range and only one of two such ranges across the U.S. Army. The range allows air and ground units to train together while receiving accurate and real-time feedback on their performance. Although aviation units have used the range since its opening, last week was the first time range officers were able to schedule an aviation unit that met the correct requirements to conduct the GAT. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

