    Range Training at BPTA, Poland [Image 4 of 5]

    Range Training at BPTA, Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Casson 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment prepare to zero at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 11, 2022. The Soldiers trained to enhance their readiness and weapons proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Casson).

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 10:48
    Photo ID: 7090426
    VIRIN: 220311-A-JC307-1252
    Resolution: 750x413
    Size: 131.43 KB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range Training at BPTA, Poland [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Joshua Casson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

