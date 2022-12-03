PHILIPPINE SEA (March 12, 2022) Sailors participate in a steel beach picnic on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 07:47
|Photo ID:
|7090349
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-UJ411-1212
|Resolution:
|2701x1801
|Size:
|743.79 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spruance Holds Steel Beach Picnic [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
