Norwegian Army Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo, right, Chief of Norwegian Joint Headquarters, climbs out of an F/A-18C Hornet prior to Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bodø, Norway, March 12, 2022. The United States and Norway share a very close military relationship with a significant amount of Norwegians service members traveling to the United States each year for training and educational exchange programs under the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.13.2022 07:38 Photo ID: 7090347 VIRIN: 220312-M-BY673-2001 Resolution: 2431x3646 Size: 861.15 KB Location: BODø, NO Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norwegian Army Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo Visits 2d MAW, by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.