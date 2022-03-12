Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Celebrates K-9 Veterans Day [Image 2 of 6]

    NSA Naples Celebrates K-9 Veterans Day

    GRICIGNANO, ITALY

    12.03.2022

    Photo by Lt. Jamie Moroney 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Chief Scott Chilko circles a ball for Military Working Dog (MWD) Boy during a skills demonstration onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Support Site in Gricignano, Italy, March 12, 2022. The skills demonstration was part of the NSA Naples MWD Security Team’s K-9 Veterans Day celebration event, held to commemorate the service and sacrifices of America’s military and working dogs and educate NSA Naples community members about the MWD program. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jamie Moroney)

