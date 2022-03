NSA Naples Celebrates K-9 Veterans Day

U.S. Navy Military Working Dog (MWD) Szana participates in a skills demonstration with MWD handler Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Xavier Escalante onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Support Site in Gricignano, Italy, March 12, 2022. The skills demonstration was part of the NSA Naples MWD Security Team’s K-9 Veterans Day celebration event, held to commemorate the service and sacrifices of America’s military and working dogs and educate NSA Naples community members about the MWD program. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jamie Moroney)

