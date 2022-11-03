A Medium Tactical Vehicle from Bravo Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Inf. Div., prepares to embark onto a C-17 Globemaster at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, March 11, 2022. The Fort Stewart-based Soldiers will go to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd DSB Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 20:58
|Photo ID:
|7090132
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-BS718-146
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|732.69 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustainers deploy to Europe [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
