    Sustainers deploy to Europe [Image 6 of 7]

    Sustainers deploy to Europe

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    A Medium Tactical Vehicle from Bravo Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Inf. Div., prepares to embark onto a C-17 Globemaster at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, March 11, 2022. The Fort Stewart-based Soldiers will go to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd DSB Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 20:58
    Photo ID: 7090132
    VIRIN: 220311-A-BS718-146
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 732.69 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainers deploy to Europe [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainment
    logistics
    fort stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Europeansupport2022

