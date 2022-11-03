Sustainers deploy to Europe

A Medium Tactical Vehicle from Bravo Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Inf. Div., prepares to embark onto a C-17 Globemaster at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, March 11, 2022. The Fort Stewart-based Soldiers will go to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd DSB Public Affairs)

