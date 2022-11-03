Chaplain John Silvey, assigned to 14th Field Hospital, 3rd Infantry Division, pats a Soldier from Bravo Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Inf. Div., as he boards an aircraft at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, March 11, 2022. The Fort Stewart-based Soldiers will go to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd DSB Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 20:58 Photo ID: 7090129 VIRIN: 220311-A-BS718-085 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 759.41 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainers deploy to Europe [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.