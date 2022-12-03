Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-501st Parachute Infantry Regiment Digs Into Donnelly Training Area

    DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Benjamin Wilson 

    United States Army Alaska

    Paratroopers from the 1-501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, assigned to U.S. Army Alaska, dig paths through the treeline at an undisclosed location on Donnelly Training Area near Fort Greely, 12 March 2022 as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 19:52
    Photo ID: 7090113
    VIRIN: 220312-D-FW724-611
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, US
    JPMRC2202

