1-501st Parachute Infantry Regiment Digs Into Donnelly Training Area

Paratroopers from the 1-501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, assigned to U.S. Army Alaska, dig paths through the treeline at an undisclosed location on Donnelly Training Area near Fort Greely, 12 March 2022 as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.

